CSI volleyball gets home schedule started with win over No. 20 Monroe College

After losing the first set, the Golden Eagles won the next three
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:38 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team started off the Starr Corporation Invitational on the right foot Thursday with a four-set win over No. 20 Monroe College.

CSI 3, #20 Monroe College 1

Valentina Sarti-Cipriani had 13 kills. Alizaysha Sopi had eight kills and 14 digs.

The Golden Eagles (7-1) will play No. 7 Miami Dade Friday at 3 p.m. and No. 3 New Mexico Military at 7:30 p.m.

