Dains, Valerie Jean

GOODING—Valerie Jean Dains was born in Santa Rosa, CA, on May 14,1951, to Val and Harriet Dains. She crossed over on November 5, 2021, in Florence, Oregon.

Valerie grew up in South San Francisco. The family moved to Gooding in 1968. Valerie graduated from Gooding High School in 1970. She was briefly married to Elmer Hoffman. She later married William O’Neill. They later divorced after twelve years of marriage. Twenty-five years later she and Bill moved in together as companions to help each other, and lived in Gooding until they moved to Florence, Oregon.

Over the years, Valerie lived in Contact, Nevada; Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Mountain View, CA; Reno, Nevada; Grass Valley, CA; Gooding, Idaho; and finally, Florence, Oregon.

Valerie was a child of the 60′s and 70′s honoring peace and love. She loved wildlife and open spaces and was an avid reader, always seeking knowledge. She was deeply spiritual and was well connected to her inner-self and to the earth.

Valerie returned to Gooding to help care for her mother, Harriet Dains, until her mother’s passing. While in Gooding, she served as Manager of Westside Court and bartended at the MiraMar. Valerie was also a licensed masseuse.

Valerie was loved by all who knew her. Although she always spoke her mind directly and without much filter, we all knew she had our back and was always ready to help when needed.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Douglas, her sister Judith, and her beloved Shih Tzu, Poquita.

Valerie is survived by her son Dustin Hoffman of Mountain View, CA, her brother Randy (Claudia), of Mackay, Idaho, and nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Bill for assisting Valerie with errands and other help the last few years.

A special service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho, at 1:00 pm. Guests are invited to mingle with one another at the Sidetrack following the service.

Comments, memories and stories can be shared at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

