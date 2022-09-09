Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening

Both fires were determined to be human caused.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

Eden 2 fire was reported Sept. 8, at 3:36 p.m., 3 miles north of Eden. The blaze grew quickly, pushed by 30-40 mph winds and dry conditions, creating difficult conditions for firefighters. Crews continue to work with aircraft to slow fire progression, however progress remains slow.

The Sheep fire was reported Sept. 8, at 2:06 p.m., approximately 3 miles north of Wendell. Under the same conditions, Sheep grew quickly, pushing east towards Highway 93. Firefighters are using two-track roads and the canal to help combat the blaze. Aircraft are being shared between the two incidents, providing air support to ground resources.

A Red Flag warning remains in effect over the fire areas until 9:00 p.m. for high winds and low relative humidity.

Both fires were determined to be human caused. The BLM is asking the public to report any information they might have regarding the cause of these fires. Please contact Ryan Berlin, 208-312-1697.

Eden 2 Fire

● Location: 3 miles north of Eden

● Estimated size: more than 20,000 acres

● Containment: unknown

● Control: unknown

● Resources: First Segregation Rural Fire Department, West End Rural Fire Department, one dozer, six BLM engines, one Sawtooth National Forest engine, multiple aircraft

● Fuel type: grass, brush

●  Fire behavior: extreme and erratic fire behavior, wind driven

● Structures threatened: yes

● Cause: Human

Sheep Fire

● Location: 3 miles north of Wendell

● Estimated size: more than 10,000 acres

● Containment: unknown

● Control: unknown

● Resources: Wendell Rural Fire Department, Gooding Rural Fire Department, Notch Butte Rangeland Protection Association, two dozers, four engines and multiple aircraft

● Fuel type: grass, brush

●       Fire behavior: extreme and erratic fire behavior, wind driven

● Structures threatened: no

● Cause: Human

KMVT will have more information once that is made available.

