FIRE UPDATE: Eden-2 Fire determined to be caused by ‘equipment failure’, Sheep Fire still under investigation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (9-9-22 10:00AM):

Eden 2 fire burned actively last night and into this morning.

Crews conducted several back burns along the north flank of the fire to stop progress toward the Kimama desert.

Engine crews will continue work with dozers and aircraft to build containment line on the south and west flanks today.

While weather conditions are expected to improve today, gusty winds and low relative humidity are still a concern over the fire area.

A mapping mission is scheduled this afternoon to obtain a more accurate size.

The Sheep fire progression was stopped last night. Crews will continue to work with dozers and aircraft to improve containment lines and mop up hot spots.

This fire will also be mapped for a final acreage, this will be the final update for the Sheep fire. For additional information, visit BLM Idaho Fire social media accounts.

The cause of the Eden 2 fire was determined to be faulty equipment. However, the cause of the Sheep fire remains unknown. Investigators are still asking for the public’s help to identify how this fire may have ignited.

UPDATED FIRE INFORMATION (9-9-22 9:45a.m.)

Eden 2 Fire

● Location: 3 miles north of Eden

● Estimated size: 30,000 acres

● Estimated Containment: 9/10 at 8:00 p.m.

● Estimated Control: 9/12 at 8:00 p.m.

● Resources: West End Rural Fire Department, one dozer, six BLM engines, one Sawtooth National Forest engine, multiple aircraft

● Fuel type: grass, brush

● Fire behavior: smoldering and creeping with wind driven runs

● Structures threatened: yes

● Cause: Human- equipment failure

Sheep Fire

● Location: 3 miles north of Wendell

● Estimated size: 12,000 acres

● Containment: 9/9 at 8:00 p.m.

● Control: 9/11 at 8:00 p.m.

● Resources: One dozer, four engines and multiple aircraft

● Fuel type: grass, brush

● Fire behavior: smoldering and creeping

● Structures threatened: no

● Cause: Human

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.