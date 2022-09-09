Fit and Well Idaho: Keeping your children healthy during the school year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that school is back in session, that means so are the germs.

To help your children stay healthy this school year, one pediatrician at St. Luke’s Magic Valley says their healthy habits start with you.

Hand washing, healthy eating, and getting enough exercise are all ways that you can help your kids to stay healthy.

But, kids are more prone to sickness because their immunities are still developing.

“If your child is not really able to participate in school, because they have fevers, vomiting, really bad cough, severe pain, then they really shouldn’t be in school, they need there time to rest and recover, but otherwise they should be okay to be at school,” said Kimberly Hartrick, a nurse practitioner.

Your child should be free of symptoms for 20 to 24 before sending them back to school.

