I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188

If you’re headed west from Cassia County or further east, please consider an alternate route.
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interstate 84 shut down earlier this afternoon due to a crash.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-84 at mile marker 188 in Jerome County.

The highway was blocked in both directions from Exit 182 to Exit 201.

Idaho state police just announced that the eastbound lanes are no longer blocked.

If you’re headed west from Cassia County or further east, please consider an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {9/9/2022}
52 weeks of preparedness: week 18
52 Weeks of Preparedness: Adequate water storage
Perrine bridge construction
More roadwork to cause delays in parts of Twin Falls and Jerome counties
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley