I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interstate 84 shut down earlier this afternoon due to a crash.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-84 at mile marker 188 in Jerome County.

The highway was blocked in both directions from Exit 182 to Exit 201.

Idaho state police just announced that the eastbound lanes are no longer blocked.

If you’re headed west from Cassia County or further east, please consider an alternate route.

