Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range.

Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer.

Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events throughout the year.

They have been wanting to host a music festival at their range for a while and this weekend they decided to host a patriotic event in honor of 9/11.

At the event will be bands and musicians and food trucks.

The event will take place this Saturday from 12p.m. to 10p.m. and is open to all ages.

“We want to have a stronger comradery and a strong community so we want to have a place where people can come and feel community, so this is something that we want to do every single year around this same time,” said Haley Dodaro, with Idaho’s Pebble Ponds.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.