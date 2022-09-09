Jerome County Commissioners declare a State of Emergency for wildfires

Death of livestock is a large concern where the fire was located in the outer area of Eden, Hazelton and into Minidoka County.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the sudden, and intense eruption, of the Eden-2 Fire and Sheep Fire on Thursday evening, the Jerome County Commissioners have declared a State of Emergency so that the county can utilize state funding to help fight both fires.

As well as helping to fight the fires, this funding will help protect residents that may have lost property or livestock.

The following is a direct press release from the Jerome County Commissioners Office.

Jerome County Office of Emergency Management (JCOEM) confirms that on September 8th during the brush fires, the Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of Emergency.

The blaze grew quickly, pushed by 30-40 mph winds and dry conditions creating difficult conditions for firefighters. Crews continued to work with aircraft to slow the fire progression that threatened structures, livestock, and the lives of community members three miles north of Eden and Hazelton areas in Jerome County.

The emergency declaration allows for the county to request assistance from the state for additional needs and resources.

The fire covered approximately 30,000+ acres, mostly on Bureau of Land Management ground. Many residents were notified of the fast-moving fire by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office as the fire departments from multiple jurisdictions worked to contain the fire.

Wind played a large factor in the fast-spreading fire.

County Commissioners in conjunction with the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management are asking for the residents of the area to survey their damages by the fire and contact the Emergency Management Office.

Death of livestock is a large concern where the fire was located in the outer area of Eden, Hazelton and into Minidoka County.

Report losses due to Tanya Stitt, Director of Jerome County Office of Emergency Management, you can submit your information by email, phone, or mail.

The office number is 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or mail Office of Emergency Management 300 N. Lincoln Ave. Jerome, ID 83338.

When possible, include pictures of damages incurred by the fire.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 7am to 5 pm. Please leave a message with contact information.

