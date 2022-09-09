Lambert, Marie Ann

BURLEY—Marie Ann Brasovan Lambert, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at Pomerelle Place, in Burley.

Marie was born February 8, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the second child born to Louis Arthur and Anna Krizanich Brasovan. She grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Kirkwood High School; she went on to earn a bachelors and masters degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and later attended Northern Virginia Community College, earning a certificate in travel and tourism.

Travel was an avocation throughout her life, traveling in 57 countries and working in the travel industry in her own company, Riviera Rentals, from 1994-2002, renting apartments in France, Italy and England to traveling Americans. She was an English and Speech and Drama teacher for four years and a Personnel Manager for the U.S. Government, employed in St. Louis, Washington D.C., and Japan for 20 years. She was committed to serving and improving the U.S. Government.

Marie enjoyed travel and travel planning for herself and others. She was a former member and president of the Ladies Literary Club. She enjoyed reading and served as chairman of the Friends of the Library Book Club. She also served on the Friends of the Burley Public Library executive board. She volunteered at various hospitals, serving as President of the CRMC Volunteers in 1995. From 1995-1998, she served on the executive board (appointed Chairman in 1998) of the Idaho Hospital Association’s Volunteer Committee. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Marie married Paul Lambert October, 23, 1976, in Arlington, Virginia, and they were later sealed in the Twin Falls Temple on July 24, 2010.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul; her mother, Anna; her father, Louis; stepmother, Marion; and brother, Louis Jr.

She is survived by stepchildren, Jeanne (Michael) Holloway of Kearns, Utah; Dr. Thomas (DeEtte) Lambert of Las Vegas, Nevada, Janice (Kenny) Schmidt of Moss Point, Mississippi, and Colleen Lambert of Marshall, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Burley Public Library, the Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

