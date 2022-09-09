Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley

According to a neighbor of the Sunrise Organic Dairy, 225 baby heifers died in the blaze.
Eden 2 Fire
Eden 2 Fire(KMVT-NEWS)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy.

The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of Friday evening. According to a neighbor of the Sunrise Organic Dairy, 225 baby heifers died in the blaze. However, the fire didn’t reach the buildings, according to the West End Fire Protections District.

The B.L.M. is reporting that structures are still threatened. The fire is expected to be fully contained by 8 p.m. Saturday, with control expected by Monday evening. The official cause has been determined to be faulty equipment.

Meanwhile, the Sheep Fire, burning in eastern Gooding and western Jerome counties is now estimated to be 12,000 acres. Forward progression on this fire has stopped, and no structures are currently threatened.

“The cause is still human,” said Kelsey Brizendine from the B.L.M. “We still don’t know much more than that. We’re still asking for help from the public.”

If you have any information on the cause of the Sheep Fire, please call (208)-312-1697.

Full containment on the Sheep Fire is expected tonight at 8 p.m., with control expected Sunday evening.

