More roadwork to cause delays in parts of Twin Falls and Jerome counties

Overnight lane closures of the Perrine Bridge will begin this coming Sunday.
Perrine bridge construction
Perrine bridge construction(KMVT-NEWS)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More delays are coming for Travelers in Jerome and Twin Falls counties over the coming weeks.

Overnight lane closures of the Perrine Bridge will begin this coming Sunday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane while this work is being completed.

This project will continue through Thursday.

A second project will involve daytime right lane closures on the northbound side of the roadway from the 19th to the 20th.

Subsequent southbound right lane closures will occur on the 21st and 22nd.

“We ask motorists to plan ahead over the next few weeks,” said Jessica Williams with the Idaho Transportation Department. “If they’re going to be commuting, utilizing an alternate route would be encouraged as well.”

Pedestrian access may also be subject to short restrictions during the daily closures from the 19th through the 22nd.

