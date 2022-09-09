PGA Junior League regional tournament coming to Twin Falls this weekend

Canyon Springs Golf Course has a team in the competition
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A PGA Junior League regional tournament will be played at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls this Saturday and Sunday.

A mix of 13u and 17u teams from Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho will compete.

Saturday starts with stroke play, which is qualifying for match play on Sunday. Scores are based on a nine-hole two-person scramble. Play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The winning team of the 13u division will compete at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 6-9.

The event will be broadcast live on certain ESPN networks.

Canyon Springs has a 13u team in the event.

Canyon Springs 13u All-Stars

PGA Coach: Zach Abels, PGA

Carson Lott (Kimberly)

Danika Humphries (Twin Falls)

Ellyce Simmons (Jerome)

Korben Kowitz (Kimberly)

Liam Williams (Kimberly)

Lucy Haddock (Twin Falls)

Troup Wilson (Buhl)

Wyatt Williams (Kimberly)

