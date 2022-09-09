Pierce, Arthur Melvin

GOODING—Arthur Melvin Pierce, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding.

Art was born on December 11, 1930 in Arroll, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Flossie Pierce. His family moved to Gooding, Idaho in 1942.

Art entered the U.S. Air Force in 1948 serving through 1955. He later served with the Idaho Air National Guard. During his service he received several decorations for his service in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, as well as, the 1st OLC Air Force Longevity Award, Idaho Service Ribbon with V, Idaho Reenlistment Ribbon with one O.L.C. and the Valley Forge Cross while serving with the Air Guard.

Art married Antonia Mary Gonzales on August 2, 1952 in Gooding, Idaho. They made their home in Blackfoot, Idaho; several cities in Oregon; and in 1967 moved to Long Beach, California to work as a lineman in the Navy shipyards.

He and his family moved back to Boise where he was a lineman on the mobile crew for Idaho Power until 1974 when the family moved to Caldwell, Idaho. He continued as a lineman until 1976 when the family moved to Salmon, Idaho where he worked as a Trouble man for Idaho Power until he retired in 1994. He and Toni moved back to Gooding where he has since resided.

Art had been an active member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and with the Knights of Columbus.

Art is survived by: his son – Mark (Judith) Pierce of Saint Helens, Oregon; his sister – Cora Smith of Gooding; three grandchildren – Heather (Peter) Whitaker, Donovan Pierce and Chase Pierce; and two great grandchildren – Rose Redford and Piper Jane Pierce.

He was preceded in death by: his wife – Antonia “Toni” Pierce; one son – William Joseph Pierce; one daughter – Denise Freeman; six brothers – Beryl, Wayne, Dale, Clyde, Frank and Dwight; and two sisters – Lorene Ulbing and Elsie Chandler.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel; and on Friday from 10:00 am until 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding.

A Rosary will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to be held starting at 11:00 am.

Burial with Air Force Military Honors will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made in Art’s name to: St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church P.O. Box 147 Gooding, Idaho 83330.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

