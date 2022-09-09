Reclaim Idaho takes credit for education funding increase, removes Quality Education Act from ballot

The move came after Reclaim Idaho’s efforts led to last week’s special session, which brought forward $410 million dollars toward education.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What was regarded as a major ballot measure for Idaho’s education system, the Quality Education Act has been removed from the November ballot.

The move came after Reclaim Idaho’s efforts led to last week’s special session, which brought forward $410 million dollars toward education, which would have effectively made the Quality Education Act irrelevant. Reclaim Idaho’s co-founder Luke Mayville released a statement saying

Now, eyes turn to what happens to come the 2023 session.

“I think they need to watch the legislature, particularly the appropriations process, like a hawk. Make sure that these dollars are real, that they really do add to the education budget, and they don’t get swapped out and pulled out from other places in the education budget,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel, House Minority Leader.

Rubel adds that so long as the funding remains in place, 2023 should be a major victory for public education in Idaho.

