Ross Fork Fire Update: strong winds are making slow work

With wind guest over 25 miles-per-hour predicted on Thursday, embers could travel distances up to 4500 feet.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County.

This brings the total acreage of the fire up to just over 31,000 acres.

With wind guest over 25 miles-per-hour predicted on Thursday, embers could travel distances up to 4500 feet.

Highway 75 was re-opened Thursday morning but may be closed intermittently for public and firefighter safety.

Travelers are advised to completely avoid the area.

“A lot of people what to see what’s going on, the firefighters are concentrating and focusing on the fire, and they’re not paying attention to traffic. And we ask people please don’t come into the area to look, because it really creates a conflict,” said Nate Leising, Spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.

Estimated containment is 2% according to Leising, down from 4% earlier this week.

Strong and dry winds are making it more difficult on crews and these windy conditions are what caused this fire to reach Blaine County over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: The Hunger Coalition - Bloom Community Farm
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: The Hunger Coalition - Bloom Community Farm
Reclaim Idaho takes credit for education funding increase, removes Quality Education Act from...
Reclaim Idaho takes credit for education funding increase, removes Quality Education Act from ballot
Women's Giving Connection
Women’s Giving Connection grants more than $27,000 to local organizations
Idaho Pebble Ponds Rock the Range
Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range