Ross Fork Fire Update: strong winds are making slow work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County.

This brings the total acreage of the fire up to just over 31,000 acres.

With wind guest over 25 miles-per-hour predicted on Thursday, embers could travel distances up to 4500 feet.

Highway 75 was re-opened Thursday morning but may be closed intermittently for public and firefighter safety.

Travelers are advised to completely avoid the area.

“A lot of people what to see what’s going on, the firefighters are concentrating and focusing on the fire, and they’re not paying attention to traffic. And we ask people please don’t come into the area to look, because it really creates a conflict,” said Nate Leising, Spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.

Estimated containment is 2% according to Leising, down from 4% earlier this week.

Strong and dry winds are making it more difficult on crews and these windy conditions are what caused this fire to reach Blaine County over the weekend.

