Salute to Idaho Agriculture: The Hunger Coalition - Bloom Community Farm

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Hailey, one company is getting hands on to combat hunger in the area.

The Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Community Farm is growing more than just great produce

“Folks make new friends, get to take home an awesome share of some of the best produce in town,” said Kristin Mcmahon, The Hunger Coalition.

McMahon says the goal of the garden is to show those in need that the community of Blaine County has their back.

“We know that we’re all stronger together, we can all take on challenges in our community better together and opportunities to cook together and grow food together. They strengthen our bonds and make us more united and stronger as a community,” said Mcmahon.

The garden works on a volunteer basis... give an hour of your time and take some free produce.

Not only can you fill your fridge, but volunteers can also pick a variety of fresh flowers to brighten up their homes.

“One of the farmers said, she was realizing how beautiful, colorful blooms feed people’s souls just as much as the food feeds people’s bellies,” said Mcmahon.

The Hunger Coalition offers multiple opportunities, at multiple locations, for volunteers to receive their free produce.

“We do have weekly volunteer for veggies sessions here at the farm. We also have a community garden in town and some greenhouses in Bellevue. So, there are three opportunities per week for people to come out, lend an hour of their time having a lot of fun in the dirt here, then you get to walk off with some great food,” said Mcmahon.

