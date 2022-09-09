TFCS: Fatal motorcycle accident near Buhl on Thursday night

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday evening, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motorcycle accident near Buhl.

At around 7:30 p.m. Eric Atwater of Buhl was driving his motorcycle west bound on 4000 North when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 1600 East, running into a Dodge Ram.

Atwater was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family has been notified.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

No other information has been made available by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

