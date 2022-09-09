True Crime Comedy Show coming to Orpheum Theatre

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to bring more improv to the Magic Valley, a two night improv show will be taking place this weekend at the Orpheum in Twin Falls.

Mollie and Heath Harmison perform the Relationship Comedy show every year in February, and now they are twisting it up a little with the True Crime Comedy Show.

Talking points from actual True Crime stories, they will then reenact the plot and put their own twist on it using nothing but improv.

They say the show is fun because it is never the same and the audience is a part of the show.

“One of the rules of improve is reacting to the last thing said, so if she says something I just need to be ready to react to whatever she’s saying and move the scene forward,” said Heath Harmison, a professional comedian.

It will be this Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Orpheum in Twin Falls.

