True Crime Comedy Show coming to Orpheum Theatre

They say the show is fun because it is never the same and the audience is a part of the show.
True Crime Comedy Show
True Crime Comedy Show(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to bring more improv to the Magic Valley, a two night improv show will be taking place this weekend at the Orpheum in Twin Falls.

Mollie and Heath Harmison perform the Relationship Comedy show every year in February, and now they are twisting it up a little with the True Crime Comedy Show.

Talking points from actual True Crime stories, they will then reenact the plot and put their own twist on it using nothing but improv.

They say the show is fun because it is never the same and the audience is a part of the show.

“One of the rules of improve is reacting to the last thing said, so if she says something I just need to be ready to react to whatever she’s saying and move the scene forward,” said Heath Harmison, a professional comedian.

It will be this Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Orpheum in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Women's Giving Connection
Women’s Giving Connection grants more than $26,000 to local organizations
Idaho Pebble Ponds Rock the Range
Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range
Thursday evening's online weather update {9/8/2022}
Twin falls city council meeting Monday, June 24, 2019
Twin Falls Mayor selects new council member, must await approval from City Council