Wolfe, Phillip Lee

September 5, 2022, age 84
Phillip Lee Wolfe, 84, formerly of Burley, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at home in...
Phillip Lee Wolfe, 84, formerly of Burley, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at home in Bellevue.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLEY—Phillip Lee Wolfe, 84, formerly of Burley, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at home in Bellevue.

He was born June 30, 1938, in Hastings, Neb., the son of Nelson Rubin and Rosetta Sunday Wolfe.  He married Terry Ann Jones on Sept. 4, 1970, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  Together, they had nine children.

Phillip worked for Cassia County School District for 22 years.  First, as a custodian and he completed his career in the maintenance division.  He enjoyed being with this family and especially loved to camp and spend time with his many grandchildren.  Additionally, Phillip loved the “Duke” - John Wayne and spent countless hours watching movies starring him.

On Jan. 25, 2001, Phillip lost the love of his life when his beloved Terry passed away from cancer.  He turned his time to his family and did everything he could for them.

He is survived by his children, Annalee Andrew (Randy Latham), Chandonel Wolfe, Klair Furgason (Mike Inman), Luke Wolfe (Jessica), Joann Wolfe (Shawn Hayhurst), Sallie Reaves (Jonathon), Brinda Wolfe (Patric Tingy), Jewlie Wolfe, and Daniel Wolfe (Kayde); 22 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Nelson Wolfe, Jr. (Pat), Vivian Ferguson, Andrew Wolfe (Jane), Vera Ferguson, and Rosemarie Wolfe.

In addition to his wife, Terry, he was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Braydon Andrew; a great-grandson, Jaxon Andrew; and siblings, Rosemary Wolfe, Agnes Rexford, and Eugene Wolfe.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m.  Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

