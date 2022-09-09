Women’s Giving Connection grants more than $26,000 to local organizations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Women’s Giving Connection is a new club to the Magic Valley, but they are already helping support not only each other but other Magic Valley organizations as well.

This year, the Women’s Giving Connection was able to give almost $27,000 to local organizations, such as Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding, the Mustard Seed, the Adaptive Climbing Organizations and the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Program to name a few.

The club is geared towards supporting women and also giving back to the community.

They say for only being around since December of 2021, they are proud of the work they have done so far.

“Everybody has a say, every member has a say in who is receiving those grants, so we’ve set up a whole grid system if you will and have a whole voting system, so it’s important to us that everybody is involved and gets a vote,” said Laurie Ward, with the organization.

They will be hosting an educational event Friday night for anyone interested in joining.

For more information, please visit this link.

