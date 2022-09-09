Women’s Giving Connection grants more than $26,000 to local organizations

The club is geared towards supporting women and also giving back to the community.
Women's Giving Connection
Women's Giving Connection(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Women’s Giving Connection is a new club to the Magic Valley, but they are already helping support not only each other but other Magic Valley organizations as well.

This year, the Women’s Giving Connection was able to give almost $27,000 to local organizations, such as Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding, the Mustard Seed, the Adaptive Climbing Organizations and the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Program to name a few.

The club is geared towards supporting women and also giving back to the community.

They say for only being around since December of 2021, they are proud of the work they have done so far.

“Everybody has a say, every member has a say in who is receiving those grants, so we’ve set up a whole grid system if you will and have a whole voting system, so it’s important to us that everybody is involved and gets a vote,” said Laurie Ward, with the organization.

They will be hosting an educational event Friday night for anyone interested in joining.

For more information, please visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Idaho Pebble Ponds Rock the Range
Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range
True Crime Comedy Show
True Crime Comedy Show coming to Orpheum Theatre
Thursday evening's online weather update {9/8/2022}
Twin falls city council meeting Monday, June 24, 2019
Twin Falls Mayor selects new council member, must await approval from City Council