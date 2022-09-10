Emergency crews respond to vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle fatality that happened along the Shoshone Falls Grade sometime on Saturday.

According to an official with ISP, on Saturday their was a single vehicle collision that led to a rollover along the grade. There were two occupants in the vehicle, but only one fatality.

Around 2pm, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s had part of the Shoshone Falls Grade blocked off to traffic.

The incident is currently under investigation. KMVT will update this story as information become available to us.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.