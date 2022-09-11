‘Love Yourself’ bands hanging from the Perrine Bridge serves as sign of hope

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September 10th is National Suicide Prevention Day... and for the past four years, a local family has used the day to turn their heartbreak into a positive message.

Skyler Gardner family has created an annual tradition in Twin Falls, Bands at the Bridge, to help bring awareness to the many programs in our community that can help those who are struggling.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Twin Falls Visitors Center and tied ‘Love Yourself’ bracelets along the railing of the Perrine Bridge.

Skyler’s father, Blake, hopes this event, and these bands, can spread a message of hope.

“If you’re struggling, if you’re feeling down, reach out,” said Gardner. “Hope is there, help is there, people want to help. If you notice people, be willing to ask questions, be willing to ask if you can do something for them.”

If you, or someone you know, is struggling, you can contact the new Suicide Hotline at 988.

