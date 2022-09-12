HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his...
Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health...
Prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders, study says