Idaho Department of Fish and Game looking for public comment regarding Murtaugh Lake - Tiger Muskie introduction

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game is seeking the public’s comment and opinion on a proposal regarding Murtaugh Lake.

Fish and Game noticed a lack of game fishing opportunities in Murtaugh Lake and because of that, they want to put Tiger Muskie into the lake for people to fish for sport.

Currently, they are looking for people’s opinions on this, both positive and negative before they put this plan into action.

The comment period is open until September 30.

“We’re proposing to put approximately 400 Tiger Muskie in the system approximately every other year for a period of 10 years, so while that sounds like a lot up front, there is a fair bit of mortality associated with stocking and things of that nature so our stocking rate compared to Tiger Muskie in other systems is fairly low, it’s approximately one fish per acre,” said Conor McClure, a regional fisheries biologist.

To comment on this proposal, please call the Fish and Game at 208-324-4359.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.