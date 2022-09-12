Idaho’s 190th Fighter Squadron wins Global Fighter Jet Competition

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a stunning show of skill at the Saylor Creek Range south of Mountain Home, Idaho, on September 8, pilots from 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, took home their fourth overall win in the global A-10 missile, bombing, and tactical gunnery competition known as Hawgsmoke.

Hawgsmoke is a biennial event designed to test the combat capabilities of the A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” and its pilots. This year, more than 35 A-10s and 150 pilots, maintainers, and weapons teams from 15 active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve units competed, with some teams traveling from as far as Osan Air Base, South Korea.

“Not only is this an opportunity to see our fellow pilots and honor those we’ve lost, but it’s also a chance for us to educate the community about the Air National Guard, the A-10, and the importance of supporting a follow-on mission here once the A-10 is eventually retired,” said Lt. Col. Jason Cobb, a Hawgsmoke organizer and pilot in the 190th Fighter Squadron.

Since 1946, Gowen Field has been home to nine types of fighter aircraft. The A-10 has been the flying mission of the Idaho Air National Guard in Boise since 1996. Although the A-10 is not currently scheduled for retirement, it is anticipated that the airframe will eventually be divested. At that time, Air National Guard leaders will seek a replacement for the flying mission in Idaho, which will require the support of Idaho state leaders, local businesses, and the surrounding community to ensure the livelihoods of more than 1,200 Guardsmen remain intact.

“What this event and mission is really about is the people on the ground,” said Maj. Elijah Culpepper, a Hawgsmoke organizer and pilot in the 190th Fighter Squadron. “We fly the hawgs for them and their support is priceless.”

Hawgsmoke allows pilots, weapons crews, and maintenance teams to simulate the pressures of combat and refine their skills. In addition to their aerial war-fighting missions, Guardsmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing support local operations during natural disasters, mass medical emergencies (including the support of healthcare providers during the pandemic), and search and rescue missions.

“The combination of a maneuvering army, threat replication, highly-skilled airmen, and vast airspace makes Idaho extremely well suited for a next generation aircraft — a mission that can only be achieved with the support of our community,” said Cobb.

As the overall winners of this year’s Hawgsmoke and the leading global champions, the 190th Fighter Squadron is invited to host the next competition with dates to be announced in the future. To learn more about Hawgsmoke, visit https://hawgsmoke.com.

