ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line of duty.

According to a GoFundMe post on his page, on Saturday morning ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler was able to have his breathing tube removed, and he is now breathing on his own with oxygen assistance. Additionally, he responded verbally when nurse applied pressure to his hand.

On Sunday, the post said he woke up upon command, knew his name and location, as well as, following some basic commands. His vitals also look great and continue to improve. Overall is continuing to heal

On Thursday he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Jerome while providing traffic control at an incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for him with a goal of $50,000.

