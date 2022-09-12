ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line...
An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line of duty.(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line of duty.

According to a GoFundMe post on his page, on Saturday morning ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler was able to have his breathing tube removed, and he is now breathing on his own with oxygen assistance. Additionally, he responded verbally when nurse applied pressure to his hand.

On Sunday, the post said he woke up upon command, knew his name and location, as well as, following some basic commands. His vitals also look great and continue to improve. Overall is continuing to heal

On Thursday he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Jerome while providing traffic control at an incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for him with a goal of $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision