Lincoln County Connections continues to increase access to transportation

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last December, the Lincoln County Transportation Board launched Lincoln County Connections, in an effort to improve access to transportation.

“My philosophy is that in 2022, access shouldn’t be an issue, there is ways to get there from here,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, the Chair of the Transportation Board.

From that thought, Lincoln County Connections was born, improving not only transportation for kids in the Lincoln County Youth Center Program, but people throughout the whole county.

“We kind of did the pilot program last year based on what we thought we knew. So far, we’ve been pretty, we thought we would do more business with farmers and ranchers, and we haven’t done that as much,” said Fitzgerald. “But what we didn’t realize was how many people haven’t been able to get out of there house in a long time or haven’t been able to get to doctor’s offices.”

Now, they have been awarded a $25,000 research grant from the National Center For Mobility Management.

What that’s going to do is allow us to really take a good deep look at the transportation needs are in Lincoln County, and how we can best provide those services to the people and the families that are in Lincoln County,” said Fitzgerald.

A senior at Dietrich High School who is in the dual credit program at CSI says the program has been very beneficial for her.

“It’s a lot cheaper and they have really helped me a lot because I am so booked all the time, because I’m taking full time classes over here, so it just helps me a lot,” said Melody McHan.

Fitzgerald says while they didn’t expect the program to be as utilized as it is, she is happy it is there now. She says it will only continue to grow.

“This way we can provide those services to members of our community, help our working families so they have access to the resources they need and improve the overall life and economics of Lincoln County,” said Fitzgerald.

If you are in need of transportation, please call them at 208-749-1075.

They are also looking for feedback for their grant survey. Call them at 208-749-1075 to provide a comment.

