Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout.

“We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired and to be loved and uplifted.”

Booths with veteran’s support information, 9/11 education and more lined the parking lot, but the main attraction was Follow the Flag, a traveling group from Utah that displays some of the world’s largest flags across the country.

“We were so happy they wanted to be a part of this,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if they quite knew what they were getting themselves into, but they have an amazing group of people with the same vision we do.”

Follow the Flag unveiled a quarter-acre flag, hung across the Snake River Canyon, something founder Kyle Fox believes teaches everyone who lays eyes on it an important lesson.

“It makes them relate to the freedoms that we have,” said Fox. “It wakes them up and they recognize that that the one thing we have in common is this American flag. It comes alive.”

As he and his team travel with their flag across the west, Fox sees large turnouts wherever they are... something he believes signals an important shift.

“It’s happening,” Fox said. “The goodness, the greatness of America, the next generation is learning what the flag stands for and what it means.”

The flag will continue to fly throughout the week, even being illuminated after sunset.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.