Magic Valley wildfires contained this weekend, cause of 1 still under investigation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the Magic Valley, there is some good news from the B.L.M., as both the Sheep and Eden 2 fires have been fully contained as of Friday evening.

The Eden 2 Fire, starting 3 miles north of Eden, was contained Friday night at 8 p.m. The fire was determined to be 14,100 acres, and was caused by equipment failure. The fire was also responsible for the loss of a large number of livestock, including 225 calves at the sunrise organic dairy.

“We were just trying to make sure that we were covering the taxpayers of our fire district,” said First Segregation Fire District Chief Donald Utt. “My suggestion is, this time of year, we’re starting into harvests. Check your equipment and make sure that everything is in running order.”

Full control of the Eden 2 Fire is set for 8 p.m. Monday. The Sheep Fire was also contained on Friday night at 8 p.m. The fire was mapped at just under 5,800 acres, and burned portions of Eastern Gooding, and Western Jerome counties. The fire has been determined to be human caused.

The B.L.M. is actively investigating who caused this fire. The public is urged to call (208)-312-1697 if they have any information on the definitive cause of this fire.

Full control is expected 8 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.