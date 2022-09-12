Man accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot, police say

Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.
Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man in Tennessee is accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot of the store, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a Walmart in Knoxville around 9 p.m. Saturday and found Donald Kirkland in possession of stolen items, the report stated.

Police said Kirkland ran from the officers but was eventually taken into custody.

Kirkland told the officers he had stolen three TVs, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the retail store and was selling the items in the parking lot, according to the report.

A Walmart manager corroborated his story, telling officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TVs into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man climbs through luggage carousel at airport
Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly is predator who used fame to abuse minors
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’