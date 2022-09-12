Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Disney releases first teaser trailer for 'The Little Mermaid'
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach