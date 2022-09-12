Volunteers at Bunks Across America build beds for the community’s less fortunate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 2019, volunteers across the country build thousands of beds for children in need an effort that started right here in Twin Falls.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Bunks Across America took place today and here in the Magic Valley dozens of volunteers came together to build hundreds of beds.

Since the project began four years ago, the charity has built millions of beds and Saturday Founder Luke Mickelson saw his work come full circle.

One child volunteer told a story about getting a Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed when she was young which motivated her to give back.

“That’s what it’s all about, really. Having the chance to support someone when they need support, then they turn around and support someone else,” said Mickelson. “That’s how we grow, that’s how we’re going to help each other in this world. I just hope that people out there see the example of this 10-year-old girl.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace estimates that 2,500 children in the region are without a bed to sleep on.

