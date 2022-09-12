Walk to end Alzheimer’s held this weekend in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Alzheimer’s Association, and C.S.I. partnered Saturday morning for the Annual ‘Walk to end Alzheimer’s’ in Twin Falls.

The goal of the walk is to raise money for Alzheimer’s in hopes of finding a cure. Due to the delta variant in 2021, the event was not very well-attended last year. However, this year’s turnout was much better, and the Chamber of Commerce was thrilled.

“Last year we did have the walk, but it was not as well-attended as this year’s walk,” said J.J. Shawver of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. “This year’s was very well-attended, and this is what a walk should look like”

The walk is held annually in more than 600 communities across the nation.

