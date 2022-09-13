Boise State’s offense looking for more production come Saturday’s home opener

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State (1-1) offense hasn’t looked impressive the first two weeks of the season.

In a Week 1 loss at Oregon State, quarterback Hank Bachmeier was benched after three first half turnovers for Taylen Green.

In Week 2, Bachmeier earned another start and threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense wasn’t always clicking in their 31-14 win at New Mexico. The Broncos offense only scored 10 points in the first three quarters.

“Got to get off to a faster start, in all areas of the offense, just in efficiency and how we run things and then need to be more explosive in the pass game, need to more efficient in the pass game so that we can have a little more balance,” said Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough.

Bachmeier, a senior, is once again listed as the starter on the Boise State depth chart for Saturday’s game against UT-Martin. Head Coach Andy Avalos thought Bachmeier played within himself against New Mexico.

“He got stronger as the game went, the best thing about it, with the looks we were getting, from that particular defense, he took what the defense gave him,” Avalos said.

Boise State will play UT-Martin at home Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be on FS1.

