Three Blaine County cities are partnering on a new pilot program to address housing crisis

BLAINE COUNTY (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of Blaine County cities are working together to address the affordable housing crisis in the Wood River Valley, with the launching of a new program.

The cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Hailey are partnering on a new pilot program called Lease to Locals.

The program will launch on October 1st. Under the program, incentive amounts for seasonal leases will be $2,000 per qualified tenant.

While incentives for long-term leases will be $4,500 per qualified tenant. The maximum grant amount is $18,000.

The one-year pilot program is being funded by COVID Relief Funds in the amount of $400,000.

However, a new source of funding will be needed in the future if the cities decide to renew the program.

“Because we don’t have a source of recurring funds, and the local option tax at least in Idaho is the only way forward,” said Carissa Connelly, Ketchum Housing Strategist. “We can’t have a vacant homes tax. We can’t have a real estate transfer tax. We don’t have these options that communities in other states have in order the set funding aside for housing initiatives.”

Connelly says they are hoping the program can free up somewhere between 80 to 100 units for people in need of affordable housing.

