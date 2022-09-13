City of Ketchum fire restrictions remain in effect until October 31st

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the current threat of wildfire danger, the Ketchum Fire Chief has implemented fire restrictions on all public and private lands, roads and trails situated within the boundaries of the City of Ketchum.

Under stage 1 fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited within the City of Ketchum.

Open fires and campfires, as well as smoking, with some exceptions like within an enclosed vehicle.

The city says, with the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep citizens and visitors safe.

These restrictions will remain in place until midnight on October 31st.

