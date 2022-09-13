Monday’s prep sport scores
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a look at Monday’s high school sports scores.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wendell 2, Buhl 1
Bliss 7, Declo 0
Sun Valley Community School 2, Gooding 0
BOYS SOCCER
Wendell 5, Buhl 0
Kimberly 13, Filer 0
Sun Valley Community School 2, Gooding 0
VOLLEYBALL
Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1 (21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-9)
GOLF
Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk shot an 8-under 64 to win a tournament at Idaho Falls.
The Bruins boys and girls both won the tournament.
