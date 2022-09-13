Monday’s prep sport scores

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a look at Monday’s high school sports scores.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wendell 2, Buhl 1

Bliss 7, Declo 0

Sun Valley Community School 2, Gooding 0

BOYS SOCCER

Wendell 5, Buhl 0

Kimberly 13, Filer 0

Sun Valley Community School 2, Gooding 0

VOLLEYBALL

Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1 (21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-9)

GOLF

Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk shot an 8-under 64 to win a tournament at Idaho Falls.

The Bruins boys and girls both won the tournament.

