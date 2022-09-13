New city council member approved

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Twin Falls is welcoming its newest member, as the council has now officially finalized its search.

In a 5 to 1 vote, the city council approved Mayor Ruth Pierce’s recommendation to appoint Alexandra Caval to the city council seat. Caval was selected from a pool of 26 qualified applicants to fill the city council seat that was vacated by Shawn Barigar in July.

She will serve the balance of the term and is eligible to run for re-election in November 2023.

“It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our City from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision, however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their City, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”

Idaho Code states that the Mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate with the consent of the City Council. A qualified candidate is any person who is 18 years of age or older, is a United States citizen, and who has resided in the City of Twin Falls at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered as required by law.

Nikki Boyd was the only council member who voted against.

