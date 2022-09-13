September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month; bringing awareness to a nationwide issue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2020, Idaho had the 5th highest rate of suicide deaths in the United States.

As September is National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, people across the state and country and working to reduce the stigma surrounding not only suicide but mental health as a whole.

Suicide is the 12th most common cause of death in the United States, and in Idaho, that number is even higher, suicide remains the 9th most common cause. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says their numbers have rose dramatically since 2019.

“2019 we dealt with 77 people, we were called out 77 times during that year, people who were actively struggling, suicidal, and needing help, and now we are looking, from 2020 to current about 200 people a year, that are in crisis and struggling and needing help,” said Lori Stewart, the president of Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention.

Zach Ivey, who is a licensed clinical social worker at A Chance for Change says the problem continues to get worse.

“I see a massive need, I talk to somebody, pretty much every day, at least one person about wanting to die, or getting through a feeling of wanting to die, not all of those people are wanting to die in the moment, but it is something they are struggling with,” said Zach Ivey, a LCSW.

There is help available for people struggling. recently, a 9-8-8 crisis line was launched nationally, connecting people who are in a mental health crisis with resources in their community.

“The 988 number which went active in July of this year, is a nationwide number but it gets, when somebody calls 988 it goes to our local suicide prevention hotline, so you can get resources there, and anybody can call that number, you don’t have to be actively suicidal, it can be a family member who is worries about somebody, or someone who is dealing with grief and needs direction,” said Stewart.

Ivey says the best thing we all can do is to really listen to our friends and family and let them know what they are feeling is valid.

“When you have somebody who has a really strong emotional response to something and we come with a really strong rational response, we’re not being helpful we need to meet them where we are at, and validate that there reality is real for them, it may not make any sense to anybody else, but it makes a lot of sense that it’s real for them,” said Ivey.

