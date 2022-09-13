Volunteers needed for sagebrush planting in the South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for volunteers to help plant sagebrush plants in the South Hills.

Following the Badger Fire, which happened two years ago in the South Hills, the Department of Fish and Game is now working to restore that habitat by planting 20,000 sagebrush seedlings.

This marks the third time that they have done this and the goal is to get them all in the ground in one day, which is why they need your help.

Fish and Game says Fall is the perfect time to plant them.

“What we are doing right now in the Fall is getting the plants in there before we start getting the Fall, cooler temperatures, and then the water that we will be getting from rain, that will help keep those plants going in the winter,” said Tanarae Alberti, the volunteer coordinator with IDFG.

The planting will take place on October 22, but in order to volunteer, you have to sign up ahead of time.

To sign up please call 208-324-4359.

For more information, please visit this link.

