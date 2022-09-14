Canyon Ridge football starts 3-0 for the first time in school history

The school started back in 2009
The school started back in 2009
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since the school opened in 2009, the Canyon Ridge football team has started the season 3-0.

After wins at Caldwell and Wood River, and at home against Columbia, the Riverhawks are making a little noise, especially after only winning two games over the past two seasons.

James Poole is in his second season coaching the Riverhawks. The former Utah running back says his first full offseason with the team has been crucial. Numbers have doubled within the program this year compared to last.

It’s all about building a culture, and the program wants the state to know Canyon Ridge isn’t going to be a rollover anymore.

“Tough, smart, physical, that’s kind of our M.O, we know it’s going to take some time, we’re trying to get there, but eventually, you have another team to describe you, ‘how do you want to be thought of?’ We kind of want teams to think those three things when they think of Canyon Ridge Football,” Poole said.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight every time we’re going to come in, we’re not going to quit, it’s a game you‘ve got to prepare for, we’re not that homecoming game anymore, it’s going to be a good game every time you play us,” said junior quarterback Conner Willis.

The Riverhawks will finally play their first Friday night home game this week against Ridgevue.

Ridgevue is coached by former Canyon Ridge Athletic Director and Football Coach Sean Impomeni.

KMVT asked if there was any extra motivation for Friday night’s game

“You’re supposed to say no, but I mean there is, these guys, they know the coaches on the other sideline, so I mean there is,” Willis said. “But, we’re not thinking about that, we’re thinking about the game plan going into the week and executing the plan.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening
Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening

Latest News

Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
Tuesday’s high school sports scores
The school started back in 2009
Canyon Ridge football starts 3-0 for the first time in school history
Starr Corporation Invitational
CSI faces top-tier competition during the Starr Corporation Invitational
PGA Junior League
PGA Junior League makes visit to Canyon Springs