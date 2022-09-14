Canyon Ridge football starts 3-0 for the first time in school history

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since the school opened in 2009, the Canyon Ridge football team has started the season 3-0.

After wins at Caldwell and Wood River, and at home against Columbia, the Riverhawks are making a little noise, especially after only winning two games over the past two seasons.

James Poole is in his second season coaching the Riverhawks. The former Utah running back says his first full offseason with the team has been crucial. Numbers have doubled within the program this year compared to last.

It’s all about building a culture, and the program wants the state to know Canyon Ridge isn’t going to be a rollover anymore.

“Tough, smart, physical, that’s kind of our M.O, we know it’s going to take some time, we’re trying to get there, but eventually, you have another team to describe you, ‘how do you want to be thought of?’ We kind of want teams to think those three things when they think of Canyon Ridge Football,” Poole said.

“It’s gonna be a dogfight every time we’re going to come in, we’re not going to quit, it’s a game you‘ve got to prepare for, we’re not that homecoming game anymore, it’s going to be a good game every time you play us,” said junior quarterback Conner Willis.

The Riverhawks will finally play their first Friday night home game this week against Ridgevue.

Ridgevue is coached by former Canyon Ridge Athletic Director and Football Coach Sean Impomeni.

KMVT asked if there was any extra motivation for Friday night’s game

“You’re supposed to say no, but I mean there is, these guys, they know the coaches on the other sideline, so I mean there is,” Willis said. “But, we’re not thinking about that, we’re thinking about the game plan going into the week and executing the plan.”

