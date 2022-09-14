Firefighter Jared Nebeker continues to fight; fundraiser for his family scheduled for Thursday

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Buhl firefighter Jared Nebeker is continuing to make strides in his recovery.

According to Buhl Fire Captain Gabe Hammett, Jared remains in the surgical ICU in Utah, but this week they are working on weaning him off of the induced coma.

Originally, they had to amputate his left foot, but now they have amputated his left leg below the knee.

The next step is moving him to a physical rehabilitation center.

According to Hammett, the support from the community has been unbelievable during his recovery.

“The support Magic Valley wide, has been amazing, from Rupert all the way here to the Buhl area, fire departments from all over have been coming here helping to fill Jared’s shifts here as one of our full time guys, so that has been an amazing way to help,” said Gabe Hammett, the captain.

Thursday night from 6:00-9:00 there will be a fundraiser at Milner’s Gate and all of the money will go to his family.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

There will be raffles and prizes as well as food and drinks.

