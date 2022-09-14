Local emergency agencies take part in SWAT training at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday morning, emergency agencies from around southern Idaho played out emergency response scenarios at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

Real life scenarios, like hostage negotiations and armed gunman encounters, were staged at the airport to allow agencies from around the Magic Valley to train.

Airport Crew Chief Matt Barnes says this type of training assures that the area responders are prepared for anything that comes their way.

“It’s absolutely critical. And it’s very exciting for us to know that we can come together in a unified way and work through a situation and make sure it’s safe for the public no matter what we come into contact with,” said Barnes.

This style of training happens in the Magic Valley once every three years.

