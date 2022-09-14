Local emergency agencies take part in SWAT training at Magic Valley Regional Airport

Training assures that the area responders are prepared for anything that comes their way.
Local emergency agencies take part in SWAT training at Magic Valley Regional Airport
Local emergency agencies take part in SWAT training at Magic Valley Regional Airport(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday morning, emergency agencies from around southern Idaho played out emergency response scenarios at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

Real life scenarios, like hostage negotiations and armed gunman encounters, were staged at the airport to allow agencies from around the Magic Valley to train.

Airport Crew Chief Matt Barnes says this type of training assures that the area responders are prepared for anything that comes their way.

“It’s absolutely critical. And it’s very exciting for us to know that we can come together in a unified way and work through a situation and make sure it’s safe for the public no matter what we come into contact with,” said Barnes.

This style of training happens in the Magic Valley once every three years.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening
Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening

Latest News

U.S. inflation unexpectedly rose in August, despite a drop in gas prices
U.S. inflation unexpectedly rose in August, despite a drop in gas prices
College of Southern Idaho
Nearly half of college students worry about graduating into a recession
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, has introduced a bill calling for a...
A new bill would ban abortions at 15 weeks, University of Idaho law professor weighs in
There are a number of ways to cope with job burnout.
Survey shows 1 in 3 people suffer from migraines while at work