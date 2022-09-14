Nearly half of college students worry about graduating into a recession

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — in a new survey, nearly half of college students say they are worried about graduating into a recession.

The survey, conducted by student loan hero, found that 46% of college undergraduates are concerned about the state of the economy they are entering, a figure that jumps to 57% when considering only seniors.

This comes as unemployment numbers across the country are at their lowest in decades.

Experts say it’s important for students to reconsider their expectations after graduation.

“Have a plan and to have at least given some thought to what they might do in case the job market is tougher and they end up searching for a job a little longer than they intended to,” said Matt Schulz, Student Loan Hero.

Schulz adds that alternative routes include further education, trade programs or money-saving moves such as living at home to bide time until the economy swings back.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.