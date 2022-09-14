Nearly half of college students worry about graduating into a recession

Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — in a new survey, nearly half of college students say they are worried about graduating into a recession.

The survey, conducted by student loan hero, found that 46% of college undergraduates are concerned about the state of the economy they are entering, a figure that jumps to 57% when considering only seniors.

This comes as unemployment numbers across the country are at their lowest in decades.

“Have a plan and to have at least given some thought to what they might do in case the job market is tougher and they end up searching for a job a little longer than they intended to,” said Matt Schulz, Student Loan Hero.

Schulz adds that alternative routes include further education, trade programs or money-saving moves such as living at home to bide time until the economy swings back.

