A new bill would ban abortions at 15 weeks, University of Idaho law professor weighs in

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — News of a national abortion ban at fifteen weeks spread across the country on Tuesday, after Senator Lindsey Graham surprised many with the presentation of the bill.

The bill was the first nationwide proposal banning abortion at fifteen weeks since the summer when the reversal of Roe v. Wade returned the decision on abortion’s legality back to the states.

Graham’s proposal, which is likely to see legal challenges, was a shift away from earlier arguments that state laws should be responsible for deciding the fate of abortion rights.

“I don’t think it’s meant to foreclose the notion that Congress could act at a federal level, although I do suggest that if Congress did, there would be questions about whether congress has the power to do that,” said Richard Seamon, Law Professor, University of Idaho.

Seamon says the upcoming election cycle will likely determine the fate of abortion access in the country, as majorities for democrats or republicans could lead to federal action on the topic.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.