PGA Junior League makes visit to Canyon Springs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Young golfers in the Magic Valley now sit just above a PGA Junior League golf course.

Throughout the weekend the course hosted the 2022 Northwest Regional for the PGA Junior League Championship.

Ten teams from Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Utah battled for one of the 12 qualifying spots at the championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

On Saturday, the Canyon Springs All-Stars qualified for Sunday’s semifinals where they matched up against the defending champions from Lehi, Utah.

Ultimately, the defending champs took the round eliminating Canyon Springs in the semifinal, but coach Zach Abels says the experience was well worth it for his team.

“It was great. It was a lot of good golf,” said Abels. “We qualified last year and got some experience traveling, but to be able to sleep in our own beds and bring the fun down to Canyon Springs was awesome.”

The course is now on the PGA map, Ables says they have already booked another PGA Junior League tournament for 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.