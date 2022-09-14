Survey shows 1 in 3 people suffer from migraines while at work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a study by Harris Poll, 1 in 3 people are impacted by migraines while at work, which is higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Migraines are a severe headache, often accompanied by a throbbing pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds.

Migraines are the second leading cause of disability in the world.

In this survey, people said they felt guilty or like they were letting people down when they asked for time off because of a migraine.

But there are ways workplaces can help with those migraines.

“One was softer lighting, another thing is designated quiet area, paid sick leave, or time off, one of the ways to actually get there is one we recommend that the employee have a courageous conversation, and start that conversation off by saying here is what will benefit me in the workplace when a migraine hits,” said Jennifer Tardy, a professional career coach.

Of course, always talk to your doctor if you are suffering from migraines as well.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.