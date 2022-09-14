Survey shows 1 in 3 people suffer from migraines while at work

Migraines are the second leading cause of disability in the world.
There are a number of ways to cope with job burnout.
There are a number of ways to cope with job burnout.(Source: Storyblocks)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a study by Harris Poll, 1 in 3 people are impacted by migraines while at work, which is higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Migraines are a severe headache, often accompanied by a throbbing pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds.

Migraines are the second leading cause of disability in the world.

In this survey, people said they felt guilty or like they were letting people down when they asked for time off because of a migraine.

But there are ways workplaces can help with those migraines.

“One was softer lighting, another thing is designated quiet area, paid sick leave, or time off, one of the ways to actually get there is one we recommend that the employee have a courageous conversation, and start that conversation off by saying here is what will benefit me in the workplace when a migraine hits,” said Jennifer Tardy, a professional career coach.

Of course, always talk to your doctor if you are suffering from migraines as well.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Trooper critically injured in morning collision
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening
Eden-2 Fire & Sheep Fire continue to burn into the evening

Latest News

Jared Nebeker continues to recover
Firefighter Jared Nebeker continues to fight; fundraiser for his family scheduled for Thursday
While HPAI was detected in wild birds during the summer in Idaho, this is the first case in...
ISDA confirms first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Twin Falls County
cell tower
Nation’s first security-focused, 5G wireless test range opens in Idaho
Reading in Drag with Kids
Performer and lawmaker comment on anti-drag show petition