Kimberly blanks Gooding on soccer pitch, Canyon Ridge sweeps Buhl and Burley on volleyball court

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys soccer team moved to 4-3 in the High Desert Soccer Conference with a comfortable win over Gooding Wednesday.

Kimberly 4, Gooding 0

OTHER SCORES

Wendell 3, Bliss 0

Wendell (8-0) is ranked No. 1 in 3A in this week’s Coaches Poll.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wendell 4, Bliss 1

Yoselin Acevedo has all four goals for the Trojans.

Sun Valley Community School 3, Buhl 1

VOLLEYBALL

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0

Canyon Ridge 2, Buhl 0

The Riverhawks are now 7-0 on the season.

Burley 2, Buhl 1

Oakley 3, Grace 1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17)

