Kimberly blanks Gooding on soccer pitch, Canyon Ridge sweeps Buhl and Burley on volleyball court
Kimberly boys soccer moves to 4-3 in conference play
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys soccer team moved to 4-3 in the High Desert Soccer Conference with a comfortable win over Gooding Wednesday.
Kimberly 4, Gooding 0
OTHER SCORES
Wendell 3, Bliss 0
Wendell (8-0) is ranked No. 1 in 3A in this week’s Coaches Poll.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wendell 4, Bliss 1
Yoselin Acevedo has all four goals for the Trojans.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Buhl 1
VOLLEYBALL
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0
Canyon Ridge 2, Buhl 0
The Riverhawks are now 7-0 on the season.
Burley 2, Buhl 1
Oakley 3, Grace 1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17)
