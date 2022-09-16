3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line...
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

Latest News

Parents of young Black girls are taking to social media to show the positive impact a Black...
Moms nationwide share Black daughters’ reactions to ‘The Little Mermaid’ clip
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas
Moms nationwide share Black daughters' reactions to seeing 'The Little Mermaid' clip
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims