52 Weeks of Preparedness: Having a map available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We use our phones for everything, from surfing the web to getting directions to numerous locations.

But what do you do in a power outage and your phone dies? We’ve previously talked about having a contact list in place, but having paper maps is crucial for knowing where to go in the case of not having your phone readily available. E.M.A. officials say having both city and state maps on hand are beneficial.

“You really need something to give you direction on where to go,” sad Twin Falls County E.M.A. coordinator Jackie Frey. “A lot of times we take addresses and phone numbers for granted. When your phone dies, those resources aren’t there.”

There are numerous locations to pick up these maps, such as a local chamber of commerce, various stores, or AAAs around the area.

