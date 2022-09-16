52 Weeks of Preparedness: Having a map available

52 weeks of preparedness: maps
52 weeks of preparedness: maps(Courtesy: ADOT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We use our phones for everything, from surfing the web to getting directions to numerous locations.

But what do you do in a power outage and your phone dies? We’ve previously talked about having a contact list in place, but having paper maps is crucial for knowing where to go in the case of not having your phone readily available. E.M.A. officials say having both city and state maps on hand are beneficial.

“You really need something to give you direction on where to go,” sad Twin Falls County E.M.A. coordinator Jackie Frey. “A lot of times we take addresses and phone numbers for granted. When your phone dies, those resources aren’t there.”

There are numerous locations to pick up these maps, such as a local chamber of commerce, various stores, or AAAs around the area.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line...
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

Latest News

Blaine county Fire
New fire reported in Blaine county
Fit and Well Idaho: Concussions
Fit and Well Idaho: Concussions
Drones
Drones making it difficult for crews battling the Ross Fork Fire
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle was blocked on Thursday.
Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large